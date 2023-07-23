Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

