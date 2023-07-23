Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 2,167 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $329.06 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.35.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

