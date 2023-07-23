Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $553,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

