Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $413,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,216 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

