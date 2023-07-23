Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $734,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $165,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 130.5% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.