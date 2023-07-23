Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $751,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

