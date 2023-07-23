Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $250,000 Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.
VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance
BATS:VNM opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.
About VanEck VietnamETF
The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck VietnamETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.