Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $250,000 Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

