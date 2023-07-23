Waterford Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

