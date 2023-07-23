Waterford Advisors LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

