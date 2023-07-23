Waterford Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,196 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

