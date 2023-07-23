Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $288.72 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average of $297.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.