Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $182.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.95. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

