WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 997,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.