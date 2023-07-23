Wedbush Weighs in on Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,909,000 after buying an additional 1,737,838 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

