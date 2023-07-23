WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.03.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE WELL opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

