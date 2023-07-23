Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,568 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.58% of Whirlpool worth $258,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.1 %

WHR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,815. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

