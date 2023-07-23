WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $14.97 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $24.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00309739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.