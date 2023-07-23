Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.