Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.70.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
