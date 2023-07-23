World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $150.86 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $941.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance
In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock worth $347,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
