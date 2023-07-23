World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $150.86 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $941.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock worth $347,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

