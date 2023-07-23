Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $206,846.09 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,399,966,653.0934 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05359009 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $184,392.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.