Wrapped TRON Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $8.47 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08418066 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,604,806.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

