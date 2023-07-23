WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

WSFS opened at $41.63 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

