WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ WW opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $648.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

