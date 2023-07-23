xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003193 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $2,464.63 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

