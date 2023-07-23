Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Critical Analysis

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.0%. Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yamato and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 3 9 7 0 2.21

Profitability

Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus target price of $343.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Given Old Dominion Freight Line’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Dominion Freight Line is more favorable than Yamato.

This table compares Yamato and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 21.96% 37.55% 28.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamato and Old Dominion Freight Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23 Old Dominion Freight Line $6.26 billion 6.91 $1.38 billion $12.16 32.44

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Yamato on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. The Corporate business segment offers transportation services for corporations, customs, and air cargo agency services, as well as operates logistics centers. It also provides non-life insurance agency; and car maintenance services; and IT system related services, and sells fuel. In addition, the company develops TA-Q-BIN services comprising of individual-to-individual parcels to support back-orders, mail-orders, and business-to-business parcels. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 11,274 tractors, 31,252 linehaul trailers, and 14,315 pickup and delivery trailers; 44 fleet maintenance centers; and 255 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

