YES WORLD (YES) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $33,230.91 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

