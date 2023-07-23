Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

