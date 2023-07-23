Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $191.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

