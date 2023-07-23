Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

