Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Shares of MCK opened at $414.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $326.19 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

