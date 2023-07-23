Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,377 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,590.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 91,228 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3,905.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

