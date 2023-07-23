Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,654 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

