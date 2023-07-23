Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Position Lifted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

