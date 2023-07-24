1,163 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.3% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.80. 183,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,342. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.11.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

