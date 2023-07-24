140,277 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after buying an additional 236,344 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 270,848 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.83. 109,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.