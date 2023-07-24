1,960 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TYL opened at $403.33 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

