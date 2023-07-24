2,192 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,474,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.77. 315,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,891. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,941. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

