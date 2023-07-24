4,166 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

CMI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.00. 51,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

