4,953 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 184,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

