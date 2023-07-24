6,916 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,916 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

