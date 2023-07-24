8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of 8X8 worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,599. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,054 shares of company stock worth $150,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

