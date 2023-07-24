AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

