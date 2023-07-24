Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $58.59 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,373,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,592,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 19.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,993,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,506. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

