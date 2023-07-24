Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 690,905 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 4.70% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,950,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 258,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

