Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $183.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

