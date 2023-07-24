Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $87,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 338,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.