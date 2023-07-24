Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.32

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 67411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.
The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
