Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Trimmed by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,758 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,847. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

