Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

