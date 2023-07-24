Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $855.60 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $855.60 million and $48.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,017,512 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

